Broadway's A BRONX TALE Hits the Recording Studio

Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions, and Evamere Entertainment just announced that the Original Broadway Cast Album of A Bronx Tale was recorded in New York City today, January 9. Release dates and additional information will be announced shortly.

A Bronx Tale will be the first new cast album released on the Decca Broadway imprint under the newly reorganized Verve Label Group. President & CEO Danny Bennett comments, "A Bronx Tale is a show whose music and story are resonating with audiences in an undeniable way. The cast album will be a wonderful addition to the Decca Broadway imprint, whose rich history is synonymous with the best of Broadway."

A BRONX TALE opened on Thursday, December 1 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The new musical features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, and is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

The 30-member cast of A BRONX TALE stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake(Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Bobby Conte Thornton (My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theatre) as Calogero, Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, Bring It On, Motown The Musical) as Jane, Lucia Giannetta (LES MISERABLES - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, Leap of Faith, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, and Hudson Loverro (Kinky Boots National Tour, A Christmas Story at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Young Calogero.

A BRONX TALE's ensemble also features Michelle Aravena (Rocky, Jersey Boys, A Chorus Line), Gilbert L. Bailey II (The Book Of Mormon, How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Joe Barbara (Grease, Jersey Boys in Las Vegas), Michael Barra (Man Of La Mancha national tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Jonathan Brody (Spamalot, Mary Poppins national tour), Ted Brunetti (Falsettos, Assassins), Gerald Caesar (Hairspray at MUNY, Aida and South Pacific at Pittsburgh CLO), Brittany Conigatti (Matilda The Musical and Beauty and the Beast national tours, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Kaleigh Cronin (Cabaret, Jersey Boys national tour), Trista Dollison (The Lion King, Avenue Q), David Michael Garry (The Last Ship, Phantom of the Opera), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, Chicago at the MUNY), Charlie Marcus (A Chorus Line, Peter Pan), Dominic Nolfi (Jersey Boys, Motown The Musical, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Wonu Ogunfowora (Sister Act national tour), Christiani Pitts (Rent, Aida, Big Fish regional productions), Paul Salvatoriello (Tony n' Tina's Wedding, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse), Joseph J. Simeone (West Side Story national tour, Little Dancer, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Joey Sorge (Nice Work If You Can Get It; How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Drowsy Chaperone), Athan Sporek (LES MISERABLES, New York City Ballet's The Nutcracker) as the Young Calogeroalternate, Cary David Tedder (Memphis, Big Fish, Dames At Sea), Kirstin Tucker (Cinderella, Trip of Love, Zorba), and Keith White (Jersey Boysnational tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse).

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A BRONX TALE includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design (Tony Award nomination for Thérèse Raquin, Tony Awards for Act One, The Scottsboro Boys); William Ivey Long, Costume Design (six-time Tony Award winner, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grey Gardens); Howell Binkley, Lighting Design (Tony Award for Jersey Boys, Tony Award nomination for Hamilton); Gareth Owen, Sound Design (Tony Award nominations for A Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow); Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design (Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, Fun Home, The Visit); Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design (On Your Feet!, Disaster!); Tara Rubin Casting, Casting (Aladdin, LES MISERABLES, Jersey Boys); and RoBert Westley, Fight Coordinator (Hand to God, Important Hats of the Twentieth Century). Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman (three-time Tony Award winner, It Shoulda Been You, Bullets Over Broadway) and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith (Jersey Boys).

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

