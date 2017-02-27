Broadway Dreams Sets Cities and Dates for 2017 Summer Intensive Tour

Broadway Dreams has set cities and dates for their 2017 Summer Intensive Tour, #ComeTogether. Launching in Atlanta, GA on June 4, 2017, the Summer Tour will offer the international non-profit's unique brand of performing arts training in 8 U.S. cities and Toronto, Canada. In each location, Broadway Dreams will present an incredible roster of top Broadway directors, performers, and industry insiders who will offer highly personalized musical theatre training and mentoring through week-long performing arts intensive workshops for students of all ages, skill levels, and socio- economic backgrounds. At week's end, students will perform alongside their Broadway idols for an audience, including industry professionals and decision makers.

The 2017 #ComeTogether Summer Intensive Tour will launch at The Walker School in Marietta, GA and Buford Fine Arts Center in Buford, GA June 4 - 10, 2017 before continuing to RWS Studios in New York, NY June 11 - 17; the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, CA June 18 - 25; Theatre Aspen in Aspen, CO June 25 - July 1; Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, NC July 29 - August 5; the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, PA August 5 - 13; and Sheridan College in Toronto, Canada August 20-27.

Leading the impressive list of Broadway Dreams faculty will be directors, choreographers, and composers such as Tony Award-winners, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Seussical), Stafford Arima (Allegiance), Emmy Award-nominee Spencer Liff ("So You Think You Can Dance," Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Award-nominee Dan Knechtges (Xanadu), and Otis Sallid (Mariah Carey, Smokey Joe's Café), leading NYC casting directors Craig Burns and Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company and Jaime Harris of Clear Talent Group, and a variety of Broadway performers, including Nick Adams (Wicked), Todd Buonopane ("30 Rock," Spelling Bee...), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Quentin Earl Darrington (CATS, Ragtime), Erin Dilly (A Christmas Story, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Tyler Hanes (CATS), Christopher J. Hanke ("Odd Mom Out," "Devious Maids," How to Succeed...), Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley (Young Frankenstein), Alex Newell ("Glee"), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical), and Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty," Buyer & Cellar).

Additional 2017 faculty members include Landon Braverman (Honeymoon in Vegas), Alexis Cara (Sweet Charity), composer Bobby Cronin (Mary & Max), Greg Graham (NBC's "Hairspray Live"), Ari Groover (Holler if Ya Hear Me), Nadine Isenegger (Matilda), writing team Marshall Pailet and Drew Fornarola (DreamWorks' Shrek the Halls), Maxx Reed (Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is You, Spiderman), MiMi Scardulla (Gigantic), author Crystal Skillman (Geek!), Matthew Scott (Jersey Boys), director Alan Souza (Camelot, Drury Lane), and Jenn Webber (Times They Are A Changin).

In addition to the traditional Summer Intensives, Broadway Dreams will also offer 1 - 2 day Acting Intensives in three cities: The Walker School in Atlanta, GA on June 4; RWS Studios in NY, NY June 9 - 10; and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia August 4 - 5. These new, condensed intensives will focus on basic acting techniques, movement for the body, monologue work, scene study, and master classes taught by industry professionals.

Broadway Dreams takes great pride in guiding students through their professional journey as young artists, giving them the tools, support and industry connections they need to succeed. Over the past several years, over 100 students have landed roles in Broadway, national touring and regional productions, including Hamilton, Waitress, Miss Saigon, The Book of Mormon and Tuck Everlasting.

Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 11,000 students globally and awarded over one million dollars ($1M) in financial needs-based scholarships, providing youth and young adults of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills building, and mentorship opportunities from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents.

This year Millikin University awarded the first-ever full tuition, 4-year scholarship to a Broadway Dreams student, Aaron Patterson. Millikin has committed to awarding the Broadway Dreams Scholarship annually at the student showcase in NYC.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, or to register for a program in your city, please visit: www.BroadwayDreams.org.

