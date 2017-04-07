Broadway Alum Ricky Martin Joins Cast of FX's VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Grammy (R) Winning Television and Stage Actor Ricky Martin will play Antonio D'Amico, the longtime partner of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace, in VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY is the third installment of the universally acclaimed, award-winning limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Martin joins an all star cast which includes édgar Rarmirez as Versace, Penélope Cruz as his sister Donatella and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.



Production of Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY is scheduled to begin later this month and air in 2018. Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as Executive Producers on Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, which is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Multiple GRAMMY winner Ricky Martin has sold over 70 million albums and continues to perform to sold-out stadium and arena audiences throughout the world. Martin is also an accomplished actor, with guest appearances on Ryan Murphy's GLEE and runs on Broadway in EVITA and LES MISERABLES.



Martin's tenth studio album, A Quien Quiera Escuchar, debuted at No. 1. The album won "Best Latin Pop Album" at the 2016 Grammy(R) Awards.



A dedicated global advocate for tolerance. Martin's charitable work is spearheaded through the programs of the Ricky Martin Foundation - which advocates for the wellbeing of children around the globe in critical areas such as social justice, education and health. Currently Martin can be seen in Las Vegas at his residency in the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino. Ricky Martin's "ALL IN," runs through September 2017.



Martin is represented by CAA, managed by Rebecca Drucker and Jose Vega and attorney Garret Glass.



