Bill Murray Talks GROUNDHOG DAY on The Leonard Lopate Show

Actor Bill Murray made headlines this week as he made multiple trips to revisit one of his finest roles in the musical version of his iconic film Groundhog Day on Broadway.

According to several reports, the affable Murray chatted with fans, saluted beloved characters from the audience, and was notably overcome with emotion at the show's moving conclusion.

Today, Murray called in to The Leonard Lopate Show discuss his memories of the film, his visits to the show, and why he feels the musical should be mandatory viewing for all. Hear Murray's chat below.

Groundhog Day is now playing at the August Wilson Theater, 245 W 52nd St, New York, NY, 10019. Click here for tickets and information.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

