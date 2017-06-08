BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: From Nam to Nom- Broadway Baby Eva Noblezada Talks Bringing Kim Home

Jun. 8, 2017  

Eva Noblezada is living the American dream. She may be just a Broadway baby, but after making her debut at the age of 21, the Miss Saigon star has earned a Tony Award for her portrayal of Kim. Below, watch as she explains to Richard Ridge how she ended up at the Broadway Theatre and why she never thought it would happen!

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Eva was spotted by New York casting director, Tara Rubin, during a performance at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) at the Minskoff Theatre in 2013. Rubin was so moved by Eva's talent that she set up an audition with Cameron Mackintosh, who was preparing his 2014 London revival of Miss Saigon. Several callbacks later with Mackintosh and the creative team, Eva was chosen to star as Kim, making her professional and West End debut in the show. She garnered unanimous critical acclaim for her performance and received the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actress in A Musical. Eva recently finished playing the role of Eponine in Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables at London's Queen's Theatre.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

