BWW TV: Tomorrow on Broadway Bartender... Special Guest Caleb Damschroder!

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that we will be exclusively bringing you new episodes of the hit web series, Broadway Bartender!

If you could have a drink with anyone in the theater world, who would it be? Join Anthony Caporale, creator and performer in "The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking" as he runs down his list. Each week, he sits down at New World Stages with actors, bartenders, and personalities from New York's Theatre District to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to live, work, and play on Broadway. Come have a drink with us on Broadway Bartender!

In this week's episode of Broadway Bartender, host Anthony Caporale welcomes special guest Caleb Damschroder. Check back tomorrow to watch the full epsiode!

Related Articles