BWW TV: They Way They Got By... Tony Nominees Reveal Their Worst Survival Jobs!

They may be Tony nominated now, but they've seen hard times just like the rest of us. BroadwayWorld caught up with some of this year's nominees to find out where they worked before making it on the Great White Way.

From waiting tables to dressing up as a chicken, these actors know the grind. See what they had to say below!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Related Articles