BWW TV: Summer is Here and NYMF is Coming! Go Inside Rehearsals for Five New Musicals

Now in its fourteenth year, the 2017 New York Musical Festival will take place July 10th through August 6th at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row, The Peter Jay Sharp Theater, Playwrights Horizons Rehearsal Studio, The Green Room 42 @ YOTEL, and The Castillo Theatre in New York City. Dan Markley serves as NYMF Executive Director and Rachel Sussman serves as Producing Artistic Director. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals below!

For a full list of productions, events, and concerts, visit NYMF.org, and click here for the latest casting announcement. Individual tickets for 2017 NYMF are on sale now; NYMF Passes are also on sale and offer discounted tickets, early ticket booking, and priority seating. Visit nymf.org/tickets for more information.

New York Musical Festival (NYMF) nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater. The Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 97 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

