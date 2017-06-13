BWW TV: Spin Your Tony Round and Round!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

What did the 2017 Tony winners feel when they spun their statues for the first time? Richard Ridge asks below!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2016-17 awards season.

Click here for BroadwayWorld's recap of all things Tonys!

Related Articles