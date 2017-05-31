BWW TV: Jennifer Hudson Wows at Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration in LA!

The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the west coast's renowned Center Theatre Group was a thrilling evening of performances top lined by Academy Award winner and Platinum recording artist Jennifer Hudson at the Ahmanson Theatre Sunday, May 20th in Los Angeles. Fresh off her acclaimed performance in NBC's "Hairspray Live!," Hudson sang the evening's closing number. BWW TV's own Michael Sterling covered the red carpet for the much anticipated event.

Co-Chair, NBC Entertainment Chairman and Center Theatre Group board member Robert Greenblatt; and fellow Center Theatre Group board member Sue Tsao joined Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group for the festivities.

In addition to Hudson, the cast was composed of Jon Robin Baitz, Annette Bening, Sir Matthew Bourne, Matthew Broderick, Bill Cain, Anthony Crivello, Culture Clash, Tyne Daly, Merle Dandridge, Tim Dang, Keith David, Shaila Essley, Barrett Foa, Davis Gaines, Louis Gossett Jr., Harry Groener, Charlie Hofheimer, Clint Holmes, David Henry Hwang, Gregory Itzin, Doug LaBrecque, Tzi Ma, Alan Mandell, Dakin Matthews, Alfred Molina, Edward James Olmos, Valerie Perri, Phylicia Rashad, Christy Carlson Romano, Thomas Sadoski, Christina Saffran, Benjamin Schrader, Jimmy Smits, Shoshannah Stern, DeSean Terry, Rodney To, Lisa Vroman, Ed Waterstreet and Aryana Williams for the one-night-only production from writer, director and producer Robert Egan.

The performance drew from the many landmark productions that have been brought to life on Center Theatre Group's stages, as well as its continuing role in creating new work and helping to define the role of theatre both in Los Angeles and beyond.

Center Theatre Group has welcomed to its stages some of today's biggest stars, including Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Sutton Foster, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Al Pacino, Chris Pine, Denzel Washington and more.

