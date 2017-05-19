BWW TV Exclusive: Watch How CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Creators Jack O'Brien, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Sweetened Up Broadway

Broadway's sweetest new musical has been brought to the stage by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Below, watch as the creative trio of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory stops by The Player's Club to chat about their creative process!

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lunt- Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). For more than 50 years, Roald Dahl's story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has captured imaginations around the world, and now for the first time Broadway audiences are invited to experience Willy Wonka's delightful and semi-dark chocolate world first-hand. Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life- changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for exquisitely nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Related Articles