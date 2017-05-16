BWW TV Exclusive: STAGE Tributes Idols and Icons with Dale Kristien, Reeve Carney, Christine Pedi - Plus Michael Crawford!

The Southland Theatre Artists Goodwill Event (STAGE) just presented its 33rd annual gala, "Idols & Icons," at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The special evening paid tribute to Stephen Sondheim, Shirley Bassey, Bob Fosse, George Michael, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Prince and more. Performers included: India Carney, Carole Cook, Melinda Doolittle, Anthony Fedorov, Barrett Foa, Sam Harris, Jane A. Johnston, Dale Kristien, Vicki Lewis, Kimberley Locke, Jon Maher, Sharon McNight, Jennifer Paz, Christine Pedi, Jai Rodriquez, Jake Simpson and Nita Whitaker.

Begun in 1984, STAGE is the longest-running annual HIV/AIDS fundraiser in the world. To date, STAGE has raised more than $5 million for HIV/AIDS organizations in the Southland. Co-created by Michael Kearns, the late James Carroll Pickett, David Galligan and Susan Obrow, STAGE continues to be a vital and essential fundraiser more than three decades later. David Galligan has staged and directed all 33 productions.

Check out exclusive highlights of Dale Kristien, Christine Pedi, Reeve Carney, Jane A. Johnston and David Burnham from the evening below, plus Michael Crawford on video!

Video shot by David Shine

