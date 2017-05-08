BWW TV Exclusive: It's May!!! at Broadway Sessions Open Mic

That's right, it's the month we want. It's MAYYYYYY!!!! And we sprung into a spring with our All Open Mic celebration. Once a month we shine the spotlight on up and comers with songs and their hearts, and boy did they bring their A-GAME. The night featured rising star Larry Whitfield and returning starlets including Melissa Modifer, Julia Nightingale, JR Bruno and Brazilian ingenue Carol Baptista. We also saw several new faces who did NOT disappoint. Check out the beauty that blossomed here...

Join us next week for the graduating class of Florida State University and some dynamite Alumni 'Noles!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue).

