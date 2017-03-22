BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Hits the High Notes of Andrew Lloyd Webber

You love Broadway. I know you do. After all, you're here on BroadwayWorld. You love Broadway, and the chances are good that you love Andrew Lloyd Webber. Even if you're scoffing, chances are still good you love the "Lord". After all, no other composer has hit the high notes ALW has. Hit after hit, he's made some of contemporary musical theatre's most iconic moments and has four show currently on the boards. Well, I'm simply wild about the man and his music. We decided to celebrate ALW at Sessions recently we gathered a line up of Broadway big wigs from Great Comet, Lion King, Pippin, Les Mis and more. Check out Lauren Zakrin, Courtney Bassett, Jelani Remy, Andrew Mayer, Matt Rossell, Mike Schwitter and more loving up on some Lloyd Webber.



Join us this week as we welcome grads and Alums from the Hartt School!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

