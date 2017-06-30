BWW TV: Curl That Lip and Howl! Highlights from ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS Off-Broadway

The new Off-Broadway musical Attack of the Elvis Impersonators, the zany new musical that will leave you howling for more, features book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus, continues at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th & 10th Avenues). BroadwayWorld has highlights from the show below!

From Lory Lazarus, the writer of "Courage, the Cowardly Dog," Attack of the Elvis Impersonators is a rollicking and irreverent new musical comedy featuring an original score, swooning fangirls, an antichrist, world peace, a social media star, the spirit of Elvis ... and of course, a hero!

When Drac Frenzie, a burnt-out world famous heavy metal icon decides to save himself from self-destruction by impersonating Elvis, a miracle occurs -- which leads him to not only saving himself, but also the world.

This show satirizes everything from topics of self-identity, society, organized religion and the state of humanity all in an insanely riotous way! Attack of theElvis Impersonators will make you howl as it converts you to Hound Dog: the new religion of peace.

The show is directed by Broadway veteran Don Stephenson, with choreography by Melissa Zaremba, and music direction, arrangements and orchestrations by Benjamin Rauhala. The Producer is Lawrence Rosner. Ryan Conway serves as Executive Producer.

The cast features Eric Sciotto (Something Rotten, The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Drac Frenzie, Laura Woyasz (Wicked, The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Prissy Bordeaux, and Curtis Wiley as Matt Shadow (The Total Bent, Diner), with Michael Biren (Crazy for You, Billy Elliot), Jim Borstelmann (Chicago, Damn Yankees), Jesse Carrey-Beaver (To Dance, Dirty Dancing), Badia Farha (Sistas, Little Shop of Horrors) Warren Kelley ("Birdman", "The Blacklist"),Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunday in the Park with George), Whit K. Lee (Junie B. Jones Essential Survival Guide, Evergreen), Alexandra Palkovic (Smokey Joe's Café, 9 to 5), Emily JeAnne Phillips (Elf The Musical, The Producers), Catherine Walker (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mary Poppins), and Jayme Wappel (West Side Story, Guys & Dolls).

Video courtesy Jeremy Handelman/Off The Leash Productions

