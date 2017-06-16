BWW TV: Christina Bianco Brings ME MYSELF AND EVERYONE ELSE to London's Hippodrome Casino

While there are plenty of divas coming to the UK to perform this summer, there is only one place that you can see them all- and for a fraction of the cost! In a video exclusive to BroadwayWorld, Christina Bianco gives a taster of what audiences can expect from her shows at the Hippodrome in London next week.

Through her soaring vocals and spot-on impressions, this show will feature Christina's greatest 'fan favourites,' along with new material celebrating the world's most iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities from yesterday and today. Audiences can expect an exciting selection of pop, standard & Broadway tunes, as well as Christina's hilarious 'unlikely interpretations' that pair a singer and song you wouldn't expect. With countless impressions, audience requests and musical improvisations, you'll never see the same show twice!

Christina Bianco performs Me, Myself and Everyone Else at the Hippodrome Casino on Friday 23rd June and Saturday 24th June .

Related Articles