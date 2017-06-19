BWW TV: Actors Fund of Los Angeles Raises $225K at 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party!

Jun. 19, 2017  

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley (Broadway's "Cats," "Sunset Boulevard," "The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, "Song & Dance, "Pippin," "1776," "Triumph Of Love" and "Carrie"; M. Night Shyamalan's "Split"; and TV's "Eight Is Enough") was honored with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement on Sunday, June 11 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Host Bryan Batt (Broadway's "La Cage Aux Folles," "Sunset Boulevard," "Seussical," "Cats," "Saturday Night Fever," "Starlight Express," and "Beauty and The Beast"; TV's "Mad Men") kept the evening and sold out crowd in sync with such attendees as Amy Aquino ("Bosch"), Landry Bender ("Fuller House"), Gabrielle Carteris (SAG AFTRA President), Ilene Graff ("Mr. Belvedere" "Hart of Dixie"), Ruta Lee ("Seven Brides For Seven Brothers"), Kate Linder ("Young & The Restless"), Jenny O'Hara ("Transparent"), Lorna Luft ("White Christmas"), Kerry O'Malley ("Shameless"), Charlotte Rae ("The Facts Of Life"), Gabrielle Ruiz ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Nick Verreos ("Project Runway") and many more. On behalf of BWW TV, BroadwayWorld's own Michael Sterling was, once again, on the red carpet talking to the stars.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency, financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

BWW TV: Actors Fund of Los Angeles Raises $225K at 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Michael Sterling

Michael Sterling MICHAEL STERLING is a successful entrepreneur of public relations and stage productions. Throughout the years, he has represented such icons as Elizabeth Taylor, Lance Armstrong, (read more...)

  • BWW TV: Actors Fund of Los Angeles Raises $225K at 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party!
  • BWW TV: Jennifer Hudson Wows at Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration in LA!
  • BWW TV: Professional Dancers Society Honors Carol Channing Mandy Moore & More!
  • BWW TV: On the Red Carpet for AMELIE's Pre-Broadway Bow in LA! Plus New Performance Footage!
  • BWW TV: Need to Know More About the Stars Hollow Musical? Sutton Foster & Christian Borle Talk GILMORE GIRLS!
  • BWW TV: In Rehearsal with the One, Singular, Sensational Cast of A CHORUS LINE at the Hollywood Bowl!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com