BWW TV: Actors Fund of Los Angeles Raises $225K at 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party!

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley (Broadway's "Cats," "Sunset Boulevard," "The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, "Song & Dance, "Pippin," "1776," "Triumph Of Love" and "Carrie"; M. Night Shyamalan's "Split"; and TV's "Eight Is Enough") was honored with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement on Sunday, June 11 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Host Bryan Batt (Broadway's "La Cage Aux Folles," "Sunset Boulevard," "Seussical," "Cats," "Saturday Night Fever," "Starlight Express," and "Beauty and The Beast"; TV's "Mad Men") kept the evening and sold out crowd in sync with such attendees as Amy Aquino ("Bosch"), Landry Bender ("Fuller House"), Gabrielle Carteris (SAG AFTRA President), Ilene Graff ("Mr. Belvedere" "Hart of Dixie"), Ruta Lee ("Seven Brides For Seven Brothers"), Kate Linder ("Young & The Restless"), Jenny O'Hara ("Transparent"), Lorna Luft ("White Christmas"), Kerry O'Malley ("Shameless"), Charlotte Rae ("The Facts Of Life"), Gabrielle Ruiz ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Nick Verreos ("Project Runway") and many more. On behalf of BWW TV, BroadwayWorld's own Michael Sterling was, once again, on the red carpet talking to the stars.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency, financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Related Articles