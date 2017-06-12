BWW Picks for Best Cabaret Shows in NYC This Week, 6/12 to 6/18

Jeff Harnar, Nicole Henry, and Brian Stokes Mitchell perform solo shows this week in New York.

Published every Monday, BroadwayWorld Cabaret writers will pick their top recommendations for shows throughout NYC during the upcoming week.

BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL

Superlative or not, there aren't many adjectives that fit Brian Stokes Mitchell as well as "unparalleled." Last starring on Broadway in 2016's SHUFFLE ALONG, the two-time Tony winner and member of the Theatre Hall of Fame has cemented himself as one of the greatest leading men on Broadway, and his rich, deep baritone is a force all its own. This week, alongside long-time collaborator Tedd Firth, he makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut, sampling songs from his upcoming album, PLAYS WITH MUSIC, an eclectic collection of showtunes, folk songs, and more. Runs June 13 through June 24 at 7:00 PM, Feinstein's/54 Below. - Ashley Steves

NICOLE HENRY

Award-winning vocalist Nicole Henry delights audiences with her dynamic vocal talent and charismatic stage presence. The New York Times calls her a "pop soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery." In 2013, Nicole Henry won the Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance. She will be joined by a four-piece band to bring her joie de vivre to gospel, soul, and the classic American Songbook. Wednesday, June 14 at 9:30 PM, Feinstein's/54 Below. - Jamara Wakefield

JOAN JAFFE'S FOOD

It's best not to go to Joan Jaffe's FOOD on an empty stomach, though the show is sure to satisfy your hunger. Gut-busting, touching, and at times deliciously vaudevillian, Jaffe's "smorgasbord of music and comedy" is filled with songs and autobiographical stories, paired with the artist's charm, quirk, and quick wit, that will leave you full but somehow still wanting more soon after. Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 PM, Pangea. - Ashley Steves

WOMEN OF THE WORLD: SONGS CREATED AND SUNG BY WOMEN

The WOMEN OF THE WORLD showcase is star-studded, featuring Carl Kincannon, Shoba Narayan, Kim Onah, and Lauren Villegas. These brilliant women use their vocal talent to address timely and pressing issues that impact all women. Under the musical direction of Eugenio Vargas, expect to hear songs from shows like THE COLOR PURPLE, WAITRESS, FUN HOME, and from female composers, like Georgia Stitt and more. Friday, June 16 at 11:30pm, Feinstein's/54 Below. - Jamara Wakefield

JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN ALL THE WAY

On what would be the Sammy Cahn's 104th birthday, Jeff Harnar puts on a tribute for the songwriter/lyricist worth celebrating. Sammy Cahn ALL THE WAY makes its way to the Metropolitan Room for an encore performance this weekend, paying tribute the best of Cahn (and, subsequently, some of the best songs ever composed). Sung by Sinatra, on the silver screen, and on the Broadway stage, Cahn's music gets better year after year after year. And fittingly, Harnar, as good as he is, is the kind of performer who somehow only gets better every time you hear him. Sunday, June 18 at 7:00 PM, Metropolitan Room. - Ashley Steves

Ashley Steves is BroadwayWorld's Cabaret Editor and an arts and entertainment writer based in New York. Follow her on Twitter @NoThisIsAshley .

Jamara Wakefield is a performing arts and culture writer based in New York City. Follow her on Twitter @JamaraNYC.

