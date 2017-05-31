BWW Morning Brief May 31st, 2017 - Emerging Writers at The Public, Climate in the Square and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 30, 2017

BroadwayWorld has learned that Alanis Morissette's JAGGED LITTLE PILL will make its musical debut in May 2018 at American Repertory Theatre. Diane Paulus is set to direct, with book written by Diablo Cody, and orchestrations by Tom Kitt.. (more...)

2) Breaking News: ON YOUR FEET! Sets Summer Broadway Closing; Will Catch New Rhythm on the Road, Abroad

by BWW News Desk - May 30, 2017

Producers James L. Nederlander, Estefan Enterprises, Inc and Bernie Yuman have announced that the Broadway musical On Your Feet! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan - is going global.. (more...)

3) QUIZ: Happy Birthday, Idina! Which Idina Menzel Character Are You?

by BWW News Desk - May 30, 2017

Happy birthday to BroadwayWorld favorite, Idina Menzel! We put together a quiz to help us find out... Which Idina Menzel Character Are You?. (more...)

4) Readers Respond: Will Bette Midler Perform on the Tony Awards?

by Alan Henry - May 30, 2017

BroadwayWorld asked readers opinions on the news that Bette Midler may not perform on the Tonys due to a production dispute between HELLO, DOLLY! and The Tony Awards producers.. (more...)

5) COME FROM AWAY and MATILDA Receive 14 Dora Award Nominations - See All The Nominees!

by Alan Henry - May 30, 2017

At a press conference held May 30 in the lobby of the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced 235 nominations for the 38th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in the performing arts in Toronto.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The 10th Annual World Science Festival has teamed with Times Square Arts for a series of climate science events...

- And Liza Birkenmeier's ROCKET PARK kicks off the Public's 2017 Emerging Writers Group series!

BWW Exclusive: Get to know ON YOUR FEET!'s Ana Villafane and her miniature dachshund, Ollie, in our TAILS OF BROADWAY series!

#WednesdayWisdom: A lyrical word from JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Alanis Morissette...

"Well life has a funny way of sneaking up on you

When you think everything's okay and everything's going right

And life has a funny way of helping you out when

You think everything's gone wrong and everything blows up

In your face"

Set Your DVR... for DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt, stopping by ABC's THE VIEW today!

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What we're geeking out over: Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher's adorable new addition!

Megan Hilty, Ronan Laine, Viola Philomena and Brian Gallagher

Photo by Chloe Aftel/People

What we're watching: Randy Rainbow's latest "Mango Tour" Donald Trump parody!

Social Butterfly: And we'll leave you with Lin-Manuel Miranda's too-cute send-off from last night...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

