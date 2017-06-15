BWW Morning Brief June 15th, 2017 - Kevin Spacey in CLARENCE DARROW and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Misha Davenport - June 14, 2017

The reviews are in and some in the theater community are non-too-pleased with Chicago Sun-Times theater and dance critic Hedy Weiss.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Ingrid Michaelson Will Make Her Broadway Debut in THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

by BWW News Desk - June 14, 2017

Multi-platinum recording artist Ingrid Michaelson will join the cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as 'Sonya' beginning July 3, 2017.. (more...)

3) Playwright Paula Vogel Calls Out New York Times Theatre Critics On Twitter

by Alan Henry - June 14, 2017

Earlier today, playwright Paula Vogel took to Twitter to comment on theatre criticism regarding plays in the 2017 Broadway season.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as 'Melania Trump' on LATE SHOW

by BWW News Desk - June 14, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, 'First Lady of the United States Melania Trump' (Broadway's Laura Benanti) opened up about her big move from New York City to Washington, D.C. Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

5) Chicago Tribune's Chris Jones Responds to Online Petition Against Critic Hedy Weiss

by Misha Davenport - June 14, 2017

Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones responded to BroadwayWorld's request for comment on the story. The statement echoes similar remarks Jones posted to his Facebook page. Here's what Jones had to say via email.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE tackles school politics, starting tonight at LCT.

- ATTACK OF THE ELVIS IMPERSONATORS brings the King Off-Broadway...

- And Tonys host Kevin Spacey stars in CLARENCE DARROW in Flushing tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Angela Lansbury and more at Irish Rep's SONDHEIM AT SEVEN gala!

Angela Lansbury celebrates with Irish Repertory Theatre.

Photo by Walter McBride

#ThrowbackThursday: A word from the late, great playwright A.R. Gurney, who passed away earlier this week...

"My father says everyone should write letters as much as they can. It's a dying art. He says letters are a way of presenting yourself in the best possible light to another person." - A.R. Gurney, Love Letters (via Goodreads)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Neil Patrick Harris, who turns 44 today!

Neil Patrick Harris last starred on Broadway in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, which earned him a Tony Award in 2014. Before that, he appeared in ASSASSINS, PROOF and CABARET, as well as the touring production of RENT and two concert productions of SWEENEY TODD. He most recently played 'Count Olaf' in the Netflix adaptation of A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS. Among his other on-screen credits are AMERICAN HORROR STORY, GONE GIRL, A MILLION WAYS TO DIE IN THE WEST, HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, THE MUPPETS, the cult hit DR. HORRIBLE'S SING-ALONG BLOG, and, of course, the show that gave him his big break, DOOGIE HOWSER, M.D. Harris has hosted the Tony Awards four times, the Emmys twice, and the Oscars once.

Neil Patrick Harris in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH on Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

