VIDEO: CONAN Wonders Why No One's Paying Attention to Trump-Themed CATS Revival

Jun. 14, 2017  

On last night's CONAN, with all the controversy over The Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR adaptation, host CONAN O'Brian wonders why no one has noticed that it's not the only Trump-themed musical theater revival in New York. Below, check out the "Trumpy" revival of CATS, which treats the President far more viciously!

About CONAN: Describing itself as a traditional late-night talk show, CONAN draws its comedy from recent news stories, political figures and prominent celebrities, as well as aspects of the show itself. The show typically opens with a monologue from CONAN O'Brien relating to recent headlines and frequently features exchanges with his sidekick, Andy Richter, and members of the audience.

The next segment is devoted to a celebrity interview, with guests ranging from actors and musicians to media personalities and political figures. The show then closes with either a musical or comedy performance.

VIDEO: CONAN Wonders Why No One's Paying Attention to Trump-Themed CATS Revival
Click Here to Watch the Video!

What do you think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN, OSLO, Ben Platt & Bette Midler Top 2017 Tony Awards - All the Winners!
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'Waving Through a Window' on THE TONYS
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Kevin Spacey-Hosted TONY AWARDS
  • Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Releases Statement on Trump-Themed JULIUS CAESAR
  • DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
  • Oskar Eustis Delivers Statement Before Tonight's Performance of JULIUS CAESAR

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com