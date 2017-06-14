VIDEO: CONAN Wonders Why No One's Paying Attention to Trump-Themed CATS Revival
On last night's CONAN, with all the controversy over The Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR adaptation, host CONAN O'Brian wonders why no one has noticed that it's not the only Trump-themed musical theater revival in New York. Below, check out the "Trumpy" revival of CATS, which treats the President far more viciously!
About CONAN: Describing itself as a traditional late-night talk show, CONAN draws its comedy from recent news stories, political figures and prominent celebrities, as well as aspects of the show itself. The show typically opens with a monologue from CONAN O'Brien relating to recent headlines and frequently features exchanges with his sidekick, Andy Richter, and members of the audience.
The next segment is devoted to a celebrity interview, with guests ranging from actors and musicians to media personalities and political figures. The show then closes with either a musical or comedy performance.
Click Here to Watch the Video!