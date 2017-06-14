VIDEO: CONAN Wonders Why No One's Paying Attention to Trump-Themed CATS Revival

On last night's CONAN, with all the controversy over The Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR adaptation, host CONAN O'Brian wonders why no one has noticed that it's not the only Trump-themed musical theater revival in New York. Below, check out the "Trumpy" revival of CATS, which treats the President far more viciously!

