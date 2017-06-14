Chicago Tribune's Chris Jones Responds to Online Petition Against Critic Hedy Weiss

The reviews are in and some in the theater community are non-too-pleased with Chicago Sun-Times theater and dance critic Hedy Weiss.

A petition urging Chicago theater companies to stop inviting Weiss to productions was posted on Change.org on June 13th by the Chicago Theater Accountability Coalition. As of this writing, the petition has received more than 2,000 signatures.

In the petition, the group specifically charges Weiss with having consistently made inflammatory remarks in her reviews.

"[She] has proven that she is not willing to work with us to create a positive environment," the petition states. "She has proven this repeatedly

Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones responded to BroadwayWorld's request for comment on the story. The statement echoes similar remarks Jones posted to his Facebook page. Here's what Jones had to say via email:

"In my career as a critic, I've done my level best never to attack anyone personally and focus entirely on the work.

I support the Chicago theater community's right to vigorously debate Hedy's reviews and every theater can invite, or not invite, whomever it chooses to invite. Similarly, as a competitor but also a fellow journalist, I support Hedy's right, as a long-serving professional in this field, to express her opinion, even though it may be contrary, as in this case, to the prevailing point of view and even offensive to some.

In my experience, engagement with different points of view is always preferable to trying to shut them down or ban their free expression. And, in this instance, I have been truly appalled by the ageism, cruelty, personal vitriol and nasty threats I have read on-line, some of which has risen to an unacceptable level in these unpleasant times.

Whether you agree with her or not (and few artists or critics are perfect) Hedy is one of Chicago's grand tradition of potent, formidable women critics. And the nastiest stuff online has been penned by men who use the rhetoric of demanding diversity. A critic's primary responsibility is to the reader; it is our readers who judge us. And believe me, they let us know how we are doing and how much use they have for us."

The Chicago Sun-Times' chief theater critic since 1984, Weiss is no stranger to controversy.

Weiss was accused of body-shaming earlier this year in her review of Marriott Theatre's production of MAMMA MIA in which she wrote "Theresa Ham's character-defining costumes make the most of many real women' figures on stage, just as the gold and silver spandex outfits outline the perfect bodies of the terrific chorus dancers."

Last summer, she again faced criticism when she wrote about the "authentic" casting of Porchlight Musical Theatre's production of IN THE HEIGHTS; that production lead actor was not a Latino.

Weiss also drew criticism last summer for her support of Darrell W. Cox, after the Chicago Reader brought to light allegations of physical abuse and sexual harassment by Mr. Cox at Profiles Theatre. Though Mr. Cox denied any wrong doing and no chargers were ever filed, the theater ended up closing its doors in the wake of the Reader story.

In 2013, Jamil Khory, the founding artistic director of Silk Road Rising called Weiss out for what he said amounts to racial profiling in her review of Jonas Hassen Khemiri's play INVASION!. The paper later removed portions of her review from the online version.

IN 2006, Weiss found herself again in hot water when she reviewed a weekend-long festival of new musical works in progress called Stages, despite admitting in her reviews that she did not see any of the works in their entirety because of their poor quality. Dramatist Guild members took offense and demanded an apology. Weiss defended her actions by correctly stating that she had previously reviewed the festival in years past and the press kit did not explicitly indicate the critics could not review the productions in the festival.

In 2005, Weiss tangled with Tony award-winning director Joe Mantello over her review of the first national tour of WICKED in which she equated costuming choices and events of the show to Nazi Germany. It lead producers of the hit show to decline a review ticket for the Chicago sit-down production of the show later that year. Full disclosure: the paper sent this reporter to review the show for the Sun-Times instead.

In 2004, Weiss sparred with Tony-award winning playwright Tony Kushner over her review of his musical CAROLINE, OR CHANGE in which the critic wrote "Unfortunately, Kushner, in the classic style of self-loathing Jew, has little but revulsion for his own roots."

"It is appalling that a playwright can be flatly accused of hating his own people without a single word cited from the play in question," Kushner wrote in a response published in the Sun-Times.

Weiss is not the only newspaper critic who has recently received criticism, however. In 2015, both Weiss and the Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones were called out for negative reviews of Steppenwolf's THIS IS MODERN ART (BASED ON TRUE EVENTS, a play about teenage graffiti artists.

"What I'm not surprised about is old white people, critics for these dying papers, don't want to celebrate stories about youth culture who have been systematically denied agency," Kevin Coval, co-author of the work, told DNAInfo.

