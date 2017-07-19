BWW Morning Brief July 19th, 2017 - Literary Figures PETE THE CAT and JANE EYRE Get the Musical Treatment!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017

63 years after its first London production, Salad Days returns in an exciting revamp of the much-loved classical musical. Reimagined for the Union Theatre, Bryan Hodgson's new production is the highlight of this year's off West-End season running from 16 August to 9 September 2017 at the Union Theatre.. (more...)

2) Gwyneth Paltrow's Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Moves One Beat Closer to Broadway

by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017

Page Six has reported that Gwyneth Paltrow's long-awaited Head Over Heels musical got one beat closer to Broadway over the weekend.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: HAMILTON of THRONES! - HBO Series/Broadway Musical Mashup Is Here!

by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017

YouTuber Jason Feifer has shared a mashup video featuring the opening number to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning musical HAMILTON with HBO's hit series GAME OF THRONES. . (more...)

4) Vanessa Williams, Kelli O'Hara, Raul Esparza, Tectonic's UNCOMMON SENSE and More Set for Sheen Center's 2017 Lineup

by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017

Tahe Sheen Center for Thought & Culture (18 Bleecker Street) announces the fall and winter programming of their 2017-2018 season.. (more...)

5) Josh Lucas to Star Opposite Uma Thurman in Broadway's THE PARISIAN WOMAN

by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2017

Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura,"The Glass Menagerie's 2005 Broadway revival) will join Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman on Broadway this fall in THE PARISIAN WOMAN. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Check out our latest episode of "Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch," featuring COME FROM AWAY's Jenn Colella & Astrid Van Wieren!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, in honor of today's reading...

"I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will." - from Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë (via Goodreads)

