Social: Go Backstage at The Muny's ALL SHOOK UP with Caroline Bowman

Go behind the scenes of The Muny's production of ALL SHOOK UP with Caroline Bowman who took over our Instagram account this past weekend! See all her fun posts below!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram to never miss a post!

Caroline Bowman is thrilled to make her Muny debut! She was last seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked. She was also in the original cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway. She has been seen in national and international tours of Evita (Eva Perón), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Grease (Rizzo) and Fame (Carmen). She had the honor of reprising the title role in Evita with the Vancouver Opera. Recently, she made her solo concert debut at 54 Below in New York City and can be seen around the country performing with various symphonies and cabaret venues. She is forever grateful to Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Innovative Artists for believing in her. www.carolinebowman.net

Set to the chart-topping hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, himself, Elvis Presley, and based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up follows the story of Natalie, a tomboy mechanic with a longing heart, and Chad, a mysterious, hip-swiveling roustabout who is new to town and ready to shake things up. Set in the 1950s, and filled with secret crushes, hysterical shenanigans and matters of the heart, this is one Muny production that promises to have the entire family dancing in their "Blue Suede Shoes."

@carolinebowman5 taking over today!!!! Follow me as I go through my day here in St.Louis @themuny! #nerd #natalie/ed #munyallshookup A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:17am PDT Follow my Instagram story! I'll try to be cooler than I am! Day in the life at the Muny! #munyallshookup #natalie @carolinebowman5 A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:56am PDT Here's how I feel about going to work tonight! My hands are shaky and my knees are weak! #munyallshookup #love #ed #natalie A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT Intermission at the Muny! It's an exciting one!!! Best audience! They are still here! We are doing it! #munyallshookup #raincantstopus #outdoortheatre A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT Hi! Steph Martignetti here! I'm in the cast of #unsinkablemollybrown at the #MUNY ! Folllow me as I take over the #BWW insta for today! #morningmuppetface A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:46am PDT My favorite #mollybrown company member...hint: it's not @iamdavidabeles (he's great and all but come on! I ?? Vivi!) A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:53am PDT Show poster!! . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #broadway #stlouis A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:57am PDT Carissa and Kate stretch their hammies for our new Can-Can number! ???????? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:53am PDT Hey @actorsequity these are your newest members!!! Thanks #munymollybrown !! . . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:54am PDT We're at lunch! 45 mins till our FIRST RUN THROUGH ?? . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT The star of our show @thebethmalone !! . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT So cool what these women have be apart of!!! @emilyhsudesigns and #pattygoble . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT Here we go! #DesignerRun . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT 3 time @thetonyawards winner #kathleenmarshall . No Biggie. She is the REAL DEAL you guys! ?????????? . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl . . . A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT We made it through! . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT



Related Articles