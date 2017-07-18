Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat
Social: Go Backstage at The Muny's ALL SHOOK UP with Caroline Bowman
Go behind the scenes of The Muny's production of ALL SHOOK UP with Caroline Bowman who took over our Instagram account this past weekend! See all her fun posts below!
Caroline Bowman is thrilled to make her Muny debut! She was last seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked. She was also in the original cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway. She has been seen in national and international tours of Evita (Eva Perón), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Grease (Rizzo) and Fame (Carmen). She had the honor of reprising the title role in Evita with the Vancouver Opera. Recently, she made her solo concert debut at 54 Below in New York City and can be seen around the country performing with various symphonies and cabaret venues. She is forever grateful to Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Innovative Artists for believing in her. www.carolinebowman.net
Set to the chart-topping hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, himself, Elvis Presley, and based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up follows the story of Natalie, a tomboy mechanic with a longing heart, and Chad, a mysterious, hip-swiveling roustabout who is new to town and ready to shake things up. Set in the 1950s, and filled with secret crushes, hysterical shenanigans and matters of the heart, this is one Muny production that promises to have the entire family dancing in their "Blue Suede Shoes."
Hey @actorsequity these are your newest members!!! Thanks #munymollybrown !! . . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl We're at lunch! 45 mins till our FIRST RUN THROUGH ?? . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl So cool what these women have be apart of!!! @emilyhsudesigns and #pattygoble . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl 3 time @thetonyawards winner #kathleenmarshall . No Biggie. She is the REAL DEAL you guys! ?????????? . . . #muny99 #munymollybrown #stlouis #broadway #broadwayworld #newmusical #revival #kathleenmarshall #tonyawards #dance #insta #instatakeover #cast #actor #rehearsal #theater #theatre #musical #newyork #newyorkcity #bethmalone #explorestlouis #stl . . .
