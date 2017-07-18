Gwyneth Paltrow's Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Moves One Beat Closer to Broadway

Page Six has reported that Gwyneth Paltrow's long-awaited Head Over Heels musical got one beat closer to Broadway over the weekend.

Inspired by the songs of 80's rock group, The Go Go's, Paltrow held a party for the show at her Hampton home, with guests including her mom Blythe Danner, kids Apple and Moses, Tony-winning director Michael Mayer and the Go-Go's guitarist Charlotte Caffey. Paltrow's ex-boyfriend and the show's producer described the gathering as "It was a friends and family thing...billed as a tea party, but it was rosé all day." It has also been reported that musical arranger Tom Kitt and Caffey led a round of Go Go's classic hits.

Originally aimed to come to New York this summer, Head Over Heels is now eyeing the 2018-19 Broadway season. The pitch, including the producers' mission statement for the show is, "As Producers, responsible for promoting content relevant to the universal Human Experience, we feel an obligation to stand on the right side of History, to promote progress toward inclusion, and to defend the basic rights of all human beings. We seek to empower you to follow your heart, and to realize that the beat of your own heart is echoed by a universal beat that makes us all one."

Written by Jeff Whitty ("Avenue Q"), "Head Over Heels" made its debut over the summer of 2016 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Reviews for the show's initial outing were mixed. The show received praise for Whitty's script but was met with criticism for "an overlong and scattershot production".

Read the full story at Page Six.

