BWW Morning Brief July 18th, 2017 - DEAR JANE, PHANTOM's New Giry and More!

1) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Recoups on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017
Producer Stacey Mindich has just announced that Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, has recouped its production costs in just 8.5 months on Broadway. Capitalized at $9.5 million, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and been playing to standing-room-only crowds since.. (more...)
2) VIDEO: Pasek & Paul to Team with Menken on Live-Action ALADDIN; Miranda Confirmed for LITTLE MERMAID
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 201
At the D23 Expo held over the weekend in Anaheim, CA, famed composer Alan Menken confirmed reports that Tony winner Lin Manuel Miranda will be joining him on Disney's highly anticipated live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID remake.. (more...)
3) Sarah DeLappe's All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES to Score at Lincoln Center This Fall
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017
Lincoln Center Theater has announced that it will bring the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of THE WOLVES, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. . (more...)
4) EXCLUSIVE: First Look At New ANGELS IN AMERICA Images Ahead of NT Live Broadcast!
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017
One of the theatre shows of the year ANGELS IN AMERICA will be broadcast live to cinemas from the National Theatre with Part 1 on Thursday 20 July and Part 2 on Thursday 27 July as part of National Theatre Live. See new exclusive images from the show below!. (more...)
5) John Favreau Shares First Look at Live-Action LION KING at D23 Expo
by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017
At Saturday's D23 Expo in Anaheim CA, Disney treated fans to a first look at footage from the highly anticipated live-action remake of THE LION KING.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet:
- Joan Beber's new play with music, DEAR JANE, begins Off-Broadway tonight.
- And THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tour welcomes a new 'Madame Giry'!
