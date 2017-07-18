BWW Morning Brief July 18th, 2017 - DEAR JANE, PHANTOM's New Giry and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017

Producer Stacey Mindich has just announced that Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, has recouped its production costs in just 8.5 months on Broadway. Capitalized at $9.5 million, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and been playing to standing-room-only crowds since.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Pasek & Paul to Team with Menken on Live-Action ALADDIN; Miranda Confirmed for LITTLE MERMAID

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 201

At the D23 Expo held over the weekend in Anaheim, CA, famed composer Alan Menken confirmed reports that Tony winner Lin Manuel Miranda will be joining him on Disney's highly anticipated live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID remake.. (more...)

3) Sarah DeLappe's All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES to Score at Lincoln Center This Fall

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that it will bring the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of THE WOLVES, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. . (more...)

4) EXCLUSIVE: First Look At New ANGELS IN AMERICA Images Ahead of NT Live Broadcast!

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017

One of the theatre shows of the year ANGELS IN AMERICA will be broadcast live to cinemas from the National Theatre with Part 1 on Thursday 20 July and Part 2 on Thursday 27 July as part of National Theatre Live. See new exclusive images from the show below!. (more...)

5) John Favreau Shares First Look at Live-Action LION KING at D23 Expo

by BWW News Desk - July 17, 2017

At Saturday's D23 Expo in Anaheim CA, Disney treated fans to a first look at footage from the highly anticipated live-action remake of THE LION KING.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Frank Wildhorn

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Joan Beber's new play with music, DEAR JANE, begins Off-Broadway tonight.

- And THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tour welcomes a new 'Madame Giry'!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to the latest episode of "Behind the Curtain," featuring Robert Cuccioli!

#GivingTuesday: Coming up this weekend, works by Catherine Filloux, Lyle Kessler and more will benefit the NYCLU at Planet Connections' 2017 Playwrights for a Cause!

What we're geeking out over: The news that Alec Baldwin will star in NBC's A FEW GOOD MEN LIVE!

What we're perusing: Brand-new photos of Annaleigh Ashford, Phylicia Rashad and more bringing the enchanted forest to the Delacorte in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM...

Kyle Beltran, Annaleigh Ashford, and Alex Hernandez

in 'MIDSUMMER' in the Park.

Photo by Joan Marcus

Social Butterfly: Check out GROUNDHOG DAY's a #Ham4All mashup music video!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles