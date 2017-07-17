VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY Brings HAMILTON to Punxsutawney With #Ham4All Mashup Music Video!

Following the lead of many other Broadway musicals such as Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and Great Comet, cast members from Groundhog Day have decided to take part in the #Ham4All challenge -- but with a twist!

Instead of the typical cover of a Hamilton track, the Groundhog Day cast decided to make a mashup music video with a backbone of "My Shot" that incorporates lyrics and melodies from songs from their own show, including "Small Town U.S.A.," "Night Will Come," and "If I Had My Time Again."

The music video was produced, written, and directed by cast members Raymond J. Lee and Travis Waldschmidt, and features vocals by Katy Geraghty, Taylor Iman Jones, Raymond J. Lee, Vishal Vaidya, and Travis Waldschmidt. Lead actors Andy Karl and Barrett Doss make an appearance as well, and then pass the challenge onto the show's composer Tim Minchin and the cast of Waitress.

Check out the video below!

The Ham4All challenge, made by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, invites people to sing a song from Hamilton and then donate to a Prizeo campaign. The donations go to the Immigrants We Get the Job Done Coalition which gives funds to 12 different organizations that support and protect immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum in the United States.

For more information, click here.

Related Articles