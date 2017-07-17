EXCLUSIVE: First Look At New ANGELS IN AMERICA Images Ahead of NT Live Broadcast!

One of the theatre shows of the year Angels in America will be broadcast live to cinemas from the National Theatre, with Part 1 on Thursday 20 July and Part 2 on Thursday 27 July as part of National Theatre Live. See new exclusive images from the show below!

First shown at the National 25 years ago, Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning work follows the lives of a group of New Yorkers as they grapple with life and death, love and sex and heaven and hell against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in Reagan America in the mid-1980s.

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, Amazing Spider-Man) plays Prior Walter whose boyfriend Louis (James McArdle, Young Chekov trilogy) leaves him on discovering he has AIDS. Russell Tovey (Being Human, Him & Her) is Joe - a closeted Mormon married to Harper (Denise Gough, Paula, People, Places & Things), whose marriage is on the rocks due to his secret homosexuality.

Nathan Lane (The Lion King, The Birdcage) plays Donald Trump's mentor Roy Cohn, who is about to receive some devastating news that will change his life forever.

See production pictures by Helen Maybanks below

Related Articles