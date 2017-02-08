BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - February 07, 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal makes his musical Broadway debut in the revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Today, the actor turned to Facebook to share rehearsal footage from the production.. (more...)

2) LA LA LAND's Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Will Not Perform at OSCARS

by TV News Desk - February 07, 2017

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not be performing at the Oscars. Both 'City of Stars' and 'Audition' from their film LA LA LAND are up for best original song.. (more...)

3) Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES to Play Hollywood Pantages in 2018; Season Announced!

by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2017

LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will be part of next season's line-up at the Hollywood Pantages.. (more...)

4) CABARET Tour Says 'Willkommen' to New Sally Bowles and Emcee

by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2017

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced new casting for the national tour of Sam Mendes (Spectre, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall's (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award-winning production of CABARET.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Lea Salonga Performs Moving Rendition of HAMILTON's 'Burn' in Concert at Sydney Opera House

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 07, 2017

Broadway superstar and Disney legend, Lea Salonga, just kicked off a series of five concerts in Australia, beginning with three sold-out shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Watch her perform a moving rendition of 'Burn' from HAMILTON below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Al Pacino and Judith Light lead GOD LOOKED AWAY, starting tonight in Pasadena.

- JONAH AND OTTO opens at Theatre Row, while THE DRESSMAKER'S SECRET begins at 59E59...

- And David Mamet's THE PENITENT bows this evening Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out Natalie Noack - freshman Musical Theatre major at The Hartt School at the University of Hartford - and her new podcast "On My Way to a BFA."

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from stage and screen vet William Daniels, whose memoir 'THERE I GO AGAIN' is out now on digital and will hit the shelves in March!

"In the course of your education you have always been taught to look for the right answer - but you must also know that in life, sometimes the right answer is that there isn't one." - William Daniels (via AZ Quotes)

What we're geeking out over: Vying for a chance to sing on the 'GREAT COMET' cast recording!

What we're watching: This four-minute medley of DEAR EVAN HANSEN songs!

Social Butterfly: Rosie O'Donnell threw her hat into the ring to spoof Steve Bannon on SNL, and Margaret Cho posted this amazing photo in response...

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready - ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Hey @Rosie...also @nbcsnl do you need someone for Ben Carson, I've literally been practicing how to hold full conversations while sleeping. pic.twitter.com/EP33GTFR8m - Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) February 8, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles