WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!

Feb. 8, 2017  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More! VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings from SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
by TV News Desk - February 07, 2017

Jake Gyllenhaal makes his musical Broadway debut in the revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Today, the actor turned to Facebook to share rehearsal footage from the production.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More! LA LA LAND's Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Will Not Perform at OSCARS
by TV News Desk - February 07, 2017

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not be performing at the Oscars. Both 'City of Stars' and 'Audition' from their film LA LA LAND are up for best original song.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More! Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES to Play Hollywood Pantages in 2018; Season Announced!
by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2017

LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will be part of next season's line-up at the Hollywood Pantages.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More! CABARET Tour Says 'Willkommen' to New Sally Bowles and Emcee
by BWW News Desk - February 07, 2017

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced new casting for the national tour of Sam Mendes (Spectre, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall's (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award-winning production of CABARET.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More! BWW TV: Lea Salonga Performs Moving Rendition of HAMILTON's 'Burn' in Concert at Sydney Opera House
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 07, 2017

Broadway superstar and Disney legend, Lea Salonga, just kicked off a series of five concerts in Australia, beginning with three sold-out shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Watch her perform a moving rendition of 'Burn' from HAMILTON below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Al Pacino and Judith Light lead GOD LOOKED AWAY, starting tonight in Pasadena.
- JONAH AND OTTO opens at Theatre Row, while THE DRESSMAKER'S SECRET begins at 59E59...
- And David Mamet's THE PENITENT bows this evening Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out Natalie Noack - freshman Musical Theatre major at The Hartt School at the University of Hartford - and her new podcast "On My Way to a BFA."

BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from stage and screen vet William Daniels, whose memoir 'THERE I GO AGAIN' is out now on digital and will hit the shelves in March!

"In the course of your education you have always been taught to look for the right answer - but you must also know that in life, sometimes the right answer is that there isn't one." - William Daniels (via AZ Quotes)

What we're geeking out over: Vying for a chance to sing on the 'GREAT COMET' cast recording!

BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!

What we're watching: This four-minute medley of DEAR EVAN HANSEN songs!

Social Butterfly: Rosie O'Donnell threw her hat into the ring to spoof Steve Bannon on SNL, and Margaret Cho posted this amazing photo in response...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Khan

Jessica Khan A Midwest native and Louisville-based journalist, Jessica is a long-time believer in the collaborative power of the performing arts. She has worked as a News (read more...)

  • BWW Morning Brief February 8th, 2017 - Jake Gyllenhaal Sings, CABARET on Tour, Lea Salonga and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 7th, 2017 - CURSED CHILD, MISCAST, LES MIZ on TV and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 6th, 2017: HAMILTON Super Bowl, Backstage with Richard Ridge and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 3rd, 2017 - BEARDO, 'THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN' and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 2nd, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed And More!
  • BWW Morning Brief February 1st, 2017 - KID VICTORY, James Corden and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com