STAGE TUBE: Tyler Conroy & Chloe Castro-Santos Sing DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Just Four Minutes!

Singer/Songwriter Tyler Conroy, along with Chloe Castro-Santos, has just released his newest music video, "Dear Evan Hansen in 4 Minutes." The two singers perform each song from the hit Pasek and Paul musical condensed down into only 4 minutes. "I wanted to create this four minute medley of all the show's songs to allow others who may not have any idea about the musical to understand its message without giving away major plot points," says Conroy.

Conroy is well known for his YouTube videos, particularly his "Taco Bell Drive Thru" series. His "Part of Your World" Taco Bell Parody recently surpassed 1.1 million views on Facebook. Conroy is a musical theatre aficionado and believes that now more than ever, musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen are incredibly important.

"I've been a lover of musical theater ever since I saw my first Broadway Show, 42nd Street, in 4th grade. Most recently, I cannot get enough of Dear Evan Hansen. I think now more than ever, it's the show the world and our generation specifically needs to hear. The cast leaves everything on the stage and the story seems to hit harder each time. It's kind of like my church, the speech Evan gives at the end of Act 1 is what I think about when I'm having a day of doubt or having a day that feels like everything is going wrong. I've seen more Broadway shows than I can count but for some reason, this show hits you like that bus that hit Regina George but in the best way. You laugh as much as you cry and I think to have a piece of art that allows you to feel such a strong array of feelings in that short of a time is a reflection of the collaborate effort of every single person who gives all their energy into making you want to talk about this show for forever."

Conroy is also the author of "Taylor Swift: This is Our Song," published by Simon & Schuster, has performed with country singer Kelsea Ballerini and has been featured on The Huffington Post and Entertainment Weekly. For more of his videos, visit http://YouTube.com/TylerConroyMusic.

