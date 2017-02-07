LA LA LAND's Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Will Not Perform at OSCARS

E! News reports exclusively that Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not be performing at the Oscars. Both "City of Stars" and "Audition" from their film LA LA LAND are up for best original song. Fans have been hoping they'd sing them at the Oscars since they did so in the movie. No word yet if the songs will be performed at all.



The two tunes-both composed and written by Justin Hurwitz, and DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul-are vying for the the coveted gold statuette against Lin-Manuel Miranda's "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, Troll's "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster and "The Empty Chair" by J. Ralph and Sting from Jim: The James Foley Story.



The winners of THE ACADEMY AWARDS will be revealed during a live telecast on ABC on Feb. 26, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. La La Land is up for a whopping 14 nominations. Watch Gosling's performance of "City of Stars" below!



Stone and Gosling revealed to E! NEWS over the weekend at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that they celebrated their Oscar noms with a FaceTime party. Gosling was in China promoting the film with their director Damien Chazelle. "It was very late and I got a loud knock on my door from Damien," the actor told me. "He was already half way into a bottle of champagne and somehow suddenly, he had 10 cellphones and he was FaceTiming with people."



Stone joined the celebration with a call from Chazelle's girlfriend. "She said, 'We're going to bang on Ryan's door,' and she banged on the door and handed it to Ryan and Damien was in such a state that I don't think he even knew she called me," Stone said. "And then Marc Platt, our producer, was on the phone with Damien. It was a very 2017 way of celebrating."

Source: E! News

