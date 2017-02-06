BWW Feature: Hartt School's Natalie Noack Takes You Inside the Process in 'On My Way To A BFA' Podcast

BIG NEWS in the world of Broadway Podcasts: Natalie Noack, freshman Musical Theatre major at The Hartt School at the University of Hartford will be releases her new podcast "On My Way to a BFA". The show will chronicle Noack's experience obtaining her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree for Musical Theatre, while getting to hear from other performers or individuals that she admires.

Natalie first discovered podcasts in high school, listening to NPR and other popular hits while doing chores "I listened to a bunch of things while I was doing the dishes or walking around my house." But later did she discover shows like the "Theater People Podcast" or "Broadway Radio". It just so happens that Natalie heard Broadway Radio was looking to expand their network. She reached out, pitching what her show could be about. "I love talking to people, especially other actors. Maybe I could do something with that, interviewing people, but in depth interviews: asking them questions about themselves rather than their career."

Luckily producers and creators of Broadway Radio: Matt Tamanini and James Marino, thought Noack had a very advantageous position: there has never been a podcast that centers around a student's experience training to be a Musical Theatre performer. Why not create a show about that?

Noack aims to make her podcast an entertaining and educational experience, talking about how going to college for theatre is a unique ordeal which should be shared with all people. "It's so different from any other major." She will share anecdotes and news about her current semester, while getting to interview some fiercely talented and interesting subjects.

The up and coming personality started doing Musical Theatre when she was seven, auditioning for a production of "Annie" because her friend Katie Engler (now a student at Boston Conservatory) encouraged her to do so. "She was like: come do this, play with me!" Noack ended up falling in love with the process and has been doing theatre ever since. She claims her favorite part of her school experience so far is a weekly voice lesson with coach Larry Raiken. "I came into Hartt not being the most confident singer, I was more of a dancer/actor before. I would always be super nervous to sing in front of people, but I told my concerns to Larry, and he just helped me get over that." Being from Chicago, she was apprehensive to make the transition to a smaller more suburban atmosphere, but was thankful to discover that she absolutely loves it.

Her first episode is chock full of captivating and informative treats. Interviewing Hartt School alumnus: Andrew Briedis, most known as his social media persona "Annoying Actor Friend". His most recent book "#SOBLESSED: the Annoying Actor Friend's Guide to Werking in Show Business" parodies the eccentricities and sometimes irritating habits of the marvelous species we call "show people". He and Natalie discuss choosing a college program and the audition process, giving helpful tips that they discovered throughout their personal adventures. She also talks with her own parents to get insight on how they felt throughout the months of "CommonApp" and pre-screening.

Natalie Hopes to make this an stimulating resource for those seeking an education or career in the arts, as well as giving those, who are not well verse in the Musical Theatre realm, a peak into our universe. "A lot of what I love in the arts is storytelling, that's why I love theatre, so I want this podcast to be a place where you know you're going to hear a story. You can learn so much listening to others experiences, and that's what I'd love people to take away from this."

Click HERE to listen to Natalie's FIRST episode. And click HERE to Subscribe.

On My Way to a BFA will be released monthly, be sure to follow Natalie: @natalie_noack and @BroadwayRadio on Twitter for updates.

