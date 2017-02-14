BWW Morning Brief February 14th, 2017 - SIGNIFICANT OTHER, SWEENEY TODD and More on Valentine's Day!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - February 13, 2017

Ben Forster will extend his run as 'The Phantom' until Saturday 2 September in the smash hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'. Now in its 31st year at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End, the show also stars Celinde Schoenmaker as 'Christine Daae' and Nadim Naaman as 'Raoul'.. (more...)

3) Scott Hunter and Barnaby Hughes to Lead the International Premiere Of War-Time Gay Love Story YANK!

by BWW News Desk - February 13, 2017

The 12-stong cast has been revealed for the international premiere of war-time love story Yank! which opens in Manchester next month.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Talks Return to NEWSIES on Today 'Live'

by BWW News Desk - February 13, 2017

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan stopped by today's LIVE WITH KELLY to discuss NEWSIES: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL, hitting movie theaters this week.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Exuberant Cynthia Erivo Accepts Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

by TV News Desk - February 13, 2017

At last night's GRAMMY AWARDS, the cast recording of Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE picked up the award for Best Musical Theater Album.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- ALL THE FINE BOYS, starring Abigail Breslin, starts tonight, London's immersive SWEENEY TODD begins Off-Broadway, and 'JOAN OF ARC' bows at The Public Theater.

- Real-life Broadway couples celebrate Valentine's Day in LOVE! I HEAR! tonight at 54 Below...

- And SIGNIFICANT OTHER begins performances on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our NEWSIES timeline - "The King of New York: An In-Depth History of Disney on Broadway!"

#GivingTuesday: Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus, hosts its HARMONY benefit gala this week, honoring Jerry Mitchell...

Set Your DVR... for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE's Annaleigh Ashford, coming to "Late Night" tonight!

Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal in

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at New York City Center.

Photo by Stephanie Berger

What we're geeking out over: That you can head to Times Square today to renew your vows on Valentine's Day!

What we're listening to: The DEAR EVAN HANSEN cast recording, outpacing HAMILTON on the Billboard charts!

Social Butterfly: Watch Laura Osnes usher in the first day of rehearsal for BANDSTAND, straight from the Bernard B. Jacobs stage!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Danai Gurira, who turns 39 today!

Dana Gurira, who wrote the Broadway play ECLIPSED, is best known for her role as 'Michonne' on THE WALKING DEAD. Among her other works are IN THE CONTINUUM, in which she appeared Off-Broadway, and FAMILIAR. She has also taken the stage in JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Off-Broadway.

Danai Guria at the 2016 Tony Awards.

Photo by Walter McBride

