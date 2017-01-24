BWW Interview: James Monroe Iglehart at NJPAC

James Monroe Iglehart became a household name with his Tony-winning performance as the Genie in "Aladdin," captivating audiences with his boundless energy and impeccable comedy chops. But when Iglehart comes to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Jan. 28, he won't be one scene-stealing member of a cast. He'll be alone onstage, singing songs and sharing stories of his life.

And that's more than alright by him.

"I love being in a great cast of a show, but a concert like this is a place just to show me," Iglehart told BroadwayWorld.com. "It's a lot more freedom, but it's also more nerve-racking because it's just me - I don't have the safety net of my fellow cast members. Yet I do love being able to take the show where I want to go."

Iglehart will perform his hit one-man show "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" twice at NJPAC, giving fans an additional opportunity to see him reflect on his life through music. Songs will range from his first elementary school solo, Lionel Richie's "Hello," to Frank Sinatra's "All the Way." The show also includes Broadway hits from "Ain't Misbehavin,'" "The Wiz," and "Memphis." Of course, "Friend Like Me" - Iglehart's showstopper from "Aladdin" - will definitely be part of his repertoire.

But "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" is not simply a musical concert. Interspersed with the songs will be humorous stories from Iglehart's life, from his youthful attempts at being cool to trying to pick up girls. It all culminates with the realization of his dream to be a successful actor, hence the title.

"It's a comical journey of how I got to Broadway," Iglehart said.

That journey has certainly proved to be fruitful. After making his Broadway debut in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in 2007, Iglehart originated the role of Bobby in "Memphis" for its 2009 premiere. A few years later he was cast as the Genie, and life for him has never been the same.

"It completely changed my career," Iglehart said. "One day I was just that big guy who moved well and the next day people actually knew my name. It has had a tremendous impact on my career, and I will be forever grateful."

Yet like all good things, Iglehart's tenure as the Genie will soon come to an end. Earlier this month it was announced that the Tony winner will depart "Aladdin" to join the smash musical "Hamilton," where he will take on the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. His last performance for "Aladdin" will be next month.

Until then, Iglehart will surely savor every last moment he has as the Genie onstage. He said the character is never boring, partly due to the fact that the role allows him the freedom to play with audience at times. He said those moments when he can improv keeps the show fresh for himself and the audience.

Plus, Iglehart said, being able to portray a "living, breathing Disney character" is always a joy.

"I never get tired of Genie," Iglehart said. "I may be tired during the day from other things, but once the light hits and the smoke from the lamp clears I'm ready to go. You just can't not be excited once you hear that crowd and that trumpet riff at the start of 'Friend Like Me.'"

Those fortunate enough to catch one of Iglehart's final performances as the Genie will notice that the character is a lot different from the one Robin Williams voiced in the 1992 Disney film. Iglehart said he based his performance on the Genie originally envisioned by Howard Ashman - the lyricist who initially pitched the animated feature - who was written as a 1930s showman in the style of Cab Calloway and Fats Waller. He did not want to steal anything from Williams, whose performance in the movie he described as "untouchable."

Still, Iglehart said, Williams' spirit can still be felt in the character.

"I do pay homage to Robin in certain spots because he was one of my childhood heroes," Iglehart said. "His influence is there just because he's awesome, but I try not to copy him in any way just out of respect for his genius."

With the Genie role soon behind him, Iglehart is open to other types of projects. After acting in series such as "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Gotham," he said he would like to explore more film and television roles. He said he would also be interested in recording an album if he can find the right material. And after lending his voice to the upcoming Disney Channel show "Tangled: The Series," he said doing more voiceover work for animation would be a lot of fun.

At the same time though, Iglehart said he will always want to do theater projects such as his "How the Heck Did I Get Here?" show.

"The stage will always be my home," Iglehart said. "I love the immediate response of the audience."

To purchase tickets for James Monroe Iglehart at NJPAC on Jan. 28 and to learn more about his upcoming performances, please visit http://www.njpac.org/.

