BWW Flashback: Travel Back to Indiana to Recap A CHRISTMAS STORY on Stage!

As BroadwayWorld just reported, Fox has just announced its next LIVE musical event- A CHRISTMAS STORY, inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical." The three-hour live television production of A CHRISTMAS STORY will air this December on FOX.

"A Christmas Story: The Musical" was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Pasek and Paul) and Best Book of a Musical. The original Broadway production of "A Christmas Story: The Musical" opened Nov. 19, 2012. Based on the writings of Jean Shepherd, the book was written by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

To celebrate the big news, we're recapping the show's journey on the stage!

November 2011- National tour launches from Hershey, PA.

August 2012- Broadway-bound cast performs in Bryant Park.

November 2012- Cast takes first Broadway bows.

June 2013- Company performs at the Tony Awards.

November 2013- Cast preps for another NYC run.

December 2013- The show returns at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

November 2015- A Christmas Story opens at Paper Mill Playhouse.

