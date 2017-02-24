BWW Flashback: A Look Back at Seven Times Oscar and Broadway Met in the Middle

Set your clocks and pop your popcorn... the Oscars are just TWO days away! While the annual salute to Hollywood's best and brightest has never been as "full-on Broadway" as, say, that other theatrical celebration typically held in June, we can't deny that recent ceremonies have contained a bit more theatrical glitz than not, thanks in no small part to the rising popularity of the movie musical.

With Lin-Manuel Miranda among the roster of nominees, and Pasek and Paul's global phenom LA LA LAND undoubtedly poised to take home Oscar gold, there's no question that that trend will continue throughout this Sunday's ceremony (and trust me, we Broadway buffs couldn't be happier!).

So, to celebrate the occasion, we've compiled a list of the most prominent "Broadway-fied" Oscar moments of the last decade, featuring Tony winners, big Broadway numbers, and a whole lotta that aforementioned flash. Take a walk down memory lane, and relive these seven glorious moments when Oscar "went Broadway."

2007: It's safe to say that (with the exception of 2002's CHICAGO, helmed by famed Broadway director Rob Marshall), the recent surge in interest in the movie musical began with the DREAMGIRLS phenomenon of 2006-2007. As we all know, too, the film skyrocketed THE COLOR PURPLE alum Jennifer Hudson to superstardom, when she shut down all those AMERICAN IDOL haters and took home a statue for her powerful performance as Effie White.

Here, she shows us what she's got - joined by Beyoncé, Keith Robinson and Tony-winner Anika Noni Rose (CAROLINE, OR CHANGE) delivering a medley of new songs written exclusively for the film (which, therefore, means they were not featured in the Broadway productions).

No fear, though - they were each still written by DREAMGIRLS composer Henry Kreiger - and the movie itself was directed by his SIDE SHOW partner-in-crime Bill Condon (also of the upcoming BEAUTY AND THE BEAST), so Broadway connections in the film are still just as plentiful. Take a listen and fall in love with JHud all over again! We have no doubt you, and you, and you... are gonna love it!

2009: The Oscars got a musical redux in 2009, in honor of the news that that year's MAMMA MIA! surpassed TITANIC (in the UK, see the second video below!). In the first of that night's Broadway-esque treats, host-with-the-most (and past Tony winner and host) Hugh Jackman gave us a run-down of all the plots of each Best Picture nominee, all set to music in an extravagant opening number, complete with a full set of props, backup dancers, and yes, even a duet with the yet-to-be-on-Broadway-but-really-should-be-any-day-now knockout Anne Hathaway (in the FROST/NIXON segment, no less!). In a year of recession, it was one for the ages - and is worth re-watching a second time (just like, apparently, IRON MAN ;) ). Check it out below.

2009: The second of that evening's performance found Queen Bey returning to the Oscar stage to perform alongside Jackman in a full-blown salute to movie musicals past and present, aptly titled "The Musical is Back."

The number, staged by Broadway's Rob Ashford (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE!), also features appearances by Zac Efron, MAMMA MIA!'s Amanda Seyfried, and Main Stem alums Vanessa Hudgens and Dominic Cooper, and includes a wide range of all the Broadway classics you know and love, such as "You're the One that I Want," "Singin' in the Rain," "All that Jazz," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," among a whole slew of fabulous others.

We know you've got chills (they're multiplyin') and you're losing control... so don't wait another minute! Re-watch the clip below NOW!

2010: In what was then only his second major awards show appearance since first hosting the Tonys in 2009, then-TV star Neil Patrick Harris appeared at the top of the 2010 broadcast to give us (what else?) a big, flashy Broadway-style opening number - with original lyrics by HAIRSPRAY and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman, to boot.

Of course, as we all know, he went on to host the Oscars in 2015, and (to bring it back to Broadway) hosted the Tonys an additional three times prior to that, even winning one for his splashy, sexy, bona-fide performance in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. But here, not quite with all the hosting prowess he's known for now, he's just singin' and dancin' for the hell of it. Here's the thing... we're still just as hooked.

2013: To commemorate the highly-anticipated Les Miserables film, Oscar pulled out the big guns and went full-out with a special extended tribute to a decade of movie musicals. The starry cast of the Best Picture nominee - already chock full of big Broadway talent, such as Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, and Aaron Tveit - was joined by the equally stellar Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jennifer Hudson, who reprised their performances from their respective movie musicals, CHICAGO (2002) and DREAMGIRLS (2007), in recognition of the praiseworthy anniversary mark.

Of course, the musical event comes as no surprise, considering that year's telecast was helmed by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the masterminds behind NBC's annual live musical broadcasts, and as such, it was truly a spectacle in the fullest sense of the word. So, don't wait one day more to relive the magic! Get your fingers clicking at right STAT!

2014: Who can forget what is perhaps the most memorable Oscars performance of late (if not for the now-infamously BOTCHED introduction of its Tony Award-winning singer, the "wickedly talented" Idina Menzel)?

Fortunately, the gaffe didn't seem to bother her anyway... and our favorite OG Elphie wowed the crowd with the infectious anthem (and eventual Oscar-winning Best Song!) stuck in everyone's head from the day the film was released. We're certain you can't hold it back anymore - so let your soul spiral in frozen fractals all around and relive the magic of that 2014 Oscars earworm right here, right now! Click below and enjoy!

2015: And then, of course, there was this moment. To honor THE SOUND OF MUSIC's 50th anniversary, SUPER BOWL superstar Lady Gaga stunned us all (and set social media abuzz) with a mind-blowing medley of the 1965 film's most memorable tunes, including "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Every Mountain," and (obvs) the title song.

And when original Maria Dame Julie Andrews entered and wrapped the AMERICAN HORROR STORY standout in a bear hug, while tears streamed down both ladies' cheeks?! I mean, how could you not just go... well... gaga?! Check out the full tribute (and the emotional embrace) at left.

#BonusBroadwayTidbit: That medley was arranged by Stephen Oremus, of WICKED, AVENUE Q, and BOOK OF MORMON fame! See... you never know where these Broadway connections may lie!

So, what theatrical surprises are you expecting from this year's starry ceremony? Sure, as mentioned, we already know John Legend will lend his voice to Pasek and Paul's Oscar-nominated LA LA LAND tunes, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage to sing his already-iconic hit from MOANA. BUT... if the above spectacles are any indication, you really never know what might happen, and what sort of theatrical sparkles and spangles this year's producers might have up their sleeve.

If you're inclined, comment below re: your fave Oscar/Broadway mashup moments and theatrical predictions for Oscar Night 2017, and check back here on Sunday 8PM EST for a full recap of all the fun! Have a blast, and we'll see you then!!

Matt Smith is a writer and theatre enthusiast based in New York. For more information or further inquiry, including additional writing samples, please visit mattsmiththeatre.com.

