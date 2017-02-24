STAGE TUBE: Broadway Tributes LA LA LAND In Anticipation of Oscars

Actors from the cast of Paramour recently filmed a tribute video to the new hit movie musical La La Land in anticipation of Oscars night, for which the film has been nominated 14 times.

The video features Sarah Meahl, Bret Shuford, Ryan Vona, and Ruby Lewis of Paramour, with music mixed and recorded by Jim Lutz, choreography by Justin Keats, edited by Chloe Lind and directed/conceived by Bret Shuford.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams. Summit Entertainment presents, an Imposter Pictures / Gilbert Films production, a Marc Platt production, a Damien Chazelle film.

