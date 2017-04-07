BWW Exclusive: Bonus Clip from LA LA LAND DVD + Best Movie Musicals of All Time

Today, BWW shares an exclusive bonus clip from the Academy Award-winning film LA LA LAND, coming to Digital HD on April 11th and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on April 25th. The video focuses on director Damien Chazelle's vision for the film. "I wanted it to feel like a technicolor, cinemascope epic about a city that is very epic unto itself," he explains. Check out the exclusive clip below!

What's your favorite movie musical? The American Film Institute selected its 25 Greatest Movie Musicals of All Time. Check out the top ten below and view the full list here.

About LA LA LAND: Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie Dewitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everett Scott and Josh Pence. Nominated for 14 Academy Awards, the film picked up 6 trophies, including awards for Best Actress Emma Stone, Best Director Damien Chazelle and Best Original Song for "City of Stars", featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. (DEAR EVAN HANSEN) LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Chart courtesy of AFI.com

Related Articles