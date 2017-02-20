BWW Classifieds: Apply for Your Dream Job at The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, and More!

Whether in New York, L.A., or anywhere around the globe, BroadwayWorld is your connection to the theatre's best jobs, and best of all, is is completely FREE for job posters and job seekers!

Marketing and Audience Services Internship - York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company is seeking an energetic, hardworking, and fun Marketing and Audience Services intern for its WINTER/SPRING 2017 semester. Applicants should be college students or recently graduated, who are looking for an in-depth look at the inner workings of an Off-Broadway theatre company which specializes in musical theatre. Interns are generally asked to work 2-3 days a week, with flexible scheduling.



Start and End dates are flexible, but applicants should be available February-May 2017.

2017-18 Theatrical Fellowship Program - Playwrights Horizons

The Playwrights Horizons Theatrical Fellowship Program offers excellent practical experience in training for a career in the arts and affords an opportunity to learn from some of the top professionals in the American theater. Because our fellows are fully integrated in the day-to-day life of the organization, a fellowship at Playwrights Horizons offers significantly marketable experience in one's chosen field. We are proud of the fact that many alumni have gone on to become some of the most active directors, writers, composers, and arts administrators in the country.

Season-long fellowships are offered in Casting, Costumes, Directing, Digital Marketing, General Management, Literary Management, Marketing, Musical Theater, New Works Lab Management, Properties and Stage Management.

For more info on this position, click here.

Executive Assistant to the Artistic Director - The Public Theater

The Public Theater is seeking a highly organized and unflappable administrator to support the Artistic Director and keep up with a fast-paced work environment. The individual in this position supervises the Executive Office Assistant and reports to the Artistic Director.

The ideal candidate will have experience handling a wide range of executive support related tasks and will be able to work independently with little or no supervision. Must be exceedingly well organized and flexible. The ability to interact with staff at all levels, sometimes under pressure, remaining proactive, resourceful and efficient, with a high level of professionalism and confidentiality is crucial to this role. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong decision making ability and attention to detail are equally important. Must be simultaneously assertive and diplomatic, and able to work as part of a team. Knowledge of the industry a plus. Strongly prefer: 2+ years' experience in executive level support, excellent calendar management skills, strong knowledge of Word, Excel, and Outlook , experience scheduling travel arrangements for management.

For more info on this position, click here.

Technical Director - Atlantic Acting School

Atlantic Theater Company, an award-winning, not-for-profit off-Broadway theater seeks a qualified Technical Director for its 2017 student season of three straight plays - "Master Harold"... and the Boys, Awake and Sing, and Vinegar Tom. Position would begin on March 13th and run until May 7th.

In addition to a carpenter under the supervision of the Technical Director, our main work force for these shows is first year students from the acting program. Each show will have a different group of students coming through so being a good leader and teacher is an important part of this job. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and enthusiastic with the ability to troubleshoot and think quickly and creatively, have previous Technical Direction experience have a solid understanding of AutoCAD and/or VectorWorks. Strong communication, decision making and organizational skills are a must.

For more info on this position, click here.

