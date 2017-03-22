BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

BC/EFA Makes Some Red Bucket Fundraising Items Available for Purchase Online!

Mar. 22, 2017  

It's red bucket season on Broadway, and this year it extends beyond your favorite Broadway Theatres. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids is making certain fundraising items available to purchase online!

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Alan Menken Wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula in Live Action LITTLE MERMAID
  • VIDEO: Ben Platt, Tim Minchin & James Corden Perform DONALD: THE MUSICAL!
  • Rialto Chatter: Is SWEET CHARITY on its Way to Broadway?
  • Jason Kander Strikes Back at Richard Spencer's Use of Song from CABARET
  • Director of Live-Action MULAN Says No Songs Are Anticipated
  • Tina Fey's Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical Will Make Regional Premiere This Fall

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com