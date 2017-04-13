Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Join Broadway Bound Kids BROADWAY BEE

Broadway Bound Kids, a NYC performing arts education organization, will host its second annual BROADWAY BEE fundraiser on Monday, May 8, at 7pm at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street, NYC). The Broadway Bee is an adults only spelling bee, featuring actors from current hit Broadway Shows. All proceeds go to provide performing arts opportunities for NYC youth.

The original creators of the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss, will host the evening. Twelve teams, each representing a Broadway show are in competition to pull out all the stops to correctly spell the words. It's one Broadway show against another.

Broadway loves a good competition - be it Broadway Bares or The Easter Bonnet, the fun here is fast, furious and contagious.

Cheating is encouraged and drinking is allowed -- the more funds each team raises, the more they will get to cheat!

Broadway cast members participating thus far, include Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies); Ben Jeffrey (Lion King); Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen); Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter); Geoff Packard (Bandstand); Karl Kenzler (Fiddler on The Roof); Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin); Evan Todd (Beautiful); Stephanie Torns (Waitress); Grace McLean (The Great Comet) and Gregory Treco (Hamilton).

Additional celebrity-contestants and participants will be announced shortly.

CEO Erin Glass adds, "Involvement in the performing arts is life changing! Our proudest accomplishments are seeing our students gain confidence and hearing them say that Broadway Bound Kids helps them forget about their worries and feel good about themselves."

Go to www.broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee.html to join a team and help fundraise or to donate. Support your favorite show and help the spellers cheat their way to victory! Tickets to the BROADWAY BEE on May 8 are limited but anyone who joins a team and raises $400 will receive a FREE ticket and prime seating with their team! Anyone who donates will get access to a pre-sale link and a discount code for tickets.

Related Articles