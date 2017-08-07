Alice Ripley, Daisy Eagan and More Star in New Comedy, SMALL TOWN CONFESSIONS

Small Town Confessions, a new play by Phil Geoffrey Bond, will be seen as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival this August for three performances only at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14th Street: Thurs. Aug. 10 at 12:30PM; Sat. Aug.12 at 3:30PM; and Mon. Aug. 14 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $25 and available at www.BroadwayBoundBestival.com/book-online.

Included in the cast are two Tony winners and two Tony nominees: Daisy Eagan* (Tony winner, The Secret Garden), Alice Ripley* (Tony winner, Next to Normal), Sally Mayes* (Tony nominee, She Loves Me), and Sharon McNight* (Tony nominee, Starmites). Also featured are Phil Geoffrey Bond (MAC, Nightlife, Broadway World Award-winner), George Kimmel* (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Kelli Rabke* (Children Of Eden, Les Miserables, Joseph...), Jeff Tuohy* (Billboard Award-winning songwriter and rock musician) and Tyler Whitaker* (Glimmerglass Festival). Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me revival) directs, with stage management by Jason Richard.

Small Town Confessions is a visit, through a collection of lively monologues, with the colorful residents of Anitola, Louisiana. Rumors of encounters with martians, a special stopover from Diana Ross, an obsession with the musical Wicked, a has-been Walt Disney World employee, a chat with the bride of Satan and the creative use of spray glitter are all tales told in this homespun account of small town living, hosted by Jobeth Maybelline, manicurist to the town and keeper of community secrets.

With a goal of becoming a launching pad for regional, Off-Broadway and Broadway transfers, BBTF proves itself to be fresh, diverse and relevant to the modern audience. Productions run the gamut, delving deep into LGBTQA relationships, living with cancer, becoming a parent, young love relayed through a chorus of orphans, euthanasia, PTSD, carnivals, revolution and everything in between. Broadway Bound Theatre Festival... more than just a bunch of plays! Running July 30 - August 20, 2017.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.



