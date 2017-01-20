AUDIO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares First Draft of HAMILTON's 'Right Hand Man'

Lin-Manuel Miranda just shared a demo of his first draft of "Right Hand Man," made in Logic Pro and written and recorded in 2010, with words and music by, of course, himself. Listen below!

"Right Hand Man" features Alexander Hamilton and George Washington discussing their difficulties in the war against the British and Washington's acceptance of Hamilton as his "right hand man" to help him face the troubles ahead.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording - recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists - is available everywhere nationwide.

THE Hamilton MIXTAPE, a companion album to the Original Broadway Cast Recording with songs from the Broadway show remixed and reproduced by some of today's top artists, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. The mixtape features artists like Usher, Nas, Sia, and reunited Ashanti and Ja Rule.

Related Articles