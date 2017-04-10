ADM21 to Announce First-Ever Nominees for Chita Rivera Awards This May

As previously announced, the inaugural Chita Rivera Awards will be produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins.

The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be directed by four time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner.

ADM21 reveres the artistry and legacy of Fred Astaire. However, because of long-standing issues involving the use of the Astaire name for the prestigious dance and choreography awards and the closure of the Douglas Watt Family Fund Foundation which operated the Awards from 2008 until 2016, a decision was made to continue the tradition of the awards, naming the new awards in honor of the beloved living legend Chita Rivera, who was the unanimous choice of the nominating committee. Everyone was thrilled that Ms. Rivera accepted!

With this clarification, there will be some changes in the event schedule:

- The nominations will be announced on Monday, May 1 via a press release.

- A Nominees Reception will take place in Tuesday, May 30 with Chita Rivera, the 2017 nominees, and a number of former winners. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

- The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on September 11 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, directed by four time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.

The awards will be given for theater and film productions in the 2016-2017 season. This year's awarding committee includes: Sylviane Gold (Broadway columnist for Dance Magazine and former dance critic for Newsday), Judith Jamison (dance icon and former artistic director of Alvin Ailey Dance Theater), Anna Kisselgoff (dance writer and formerly chief dance critic of The New York Times), Robert La Fosse (former Principal dancer with New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theater, Tony nominated Broadway dancer, choreographer, teacher), Donna McKechnie (dance and theater icon), Wendy Perron (dancer, choreographer, and teacher who was the Editor-in-Chief of Dance Magazine from 2004 to 2013) and Lee Roy Reams (Broadway actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and director).

Visit www.ADM21.org for more information.

Logo photo of Chita Rivera by Andrew Eccles

