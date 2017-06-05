A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper, Extends Into Winter on Broadway

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that Lucas Hnath's new play, A Doll's House, Part 2 - the most Tony-nominated play of the year - has extended its World Premiere run on Broadway through January 7, 2018.

Originally announced as a 16-week engagement, A Doll's House, Part 2 began previews on March 30, 2017 and opened on April 27.

In the weeks since the Tony nominations were announced on Tuesday, May 2, A Doll's House, Part 2 has staged one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent Broadway history. The production's weekly grosses have more than quadrupled since its first full week of previews ($106,139), with last week's gross reaching $452,694.

A Doll's House, Part 2 features the only entirely Tony Award-nominated cast on Broadway, including three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award winner Chris Cooper, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad. Directed by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Sam Gold, this wildly inventive new American play picks up fifteen years after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work concludes.

In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

The design team for A Doll's House, Part 2 includes scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nomineeDavid Zinn, lighting design by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg, hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

A Doll's House, Part 2 is nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Sam Gold), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Laurie Metcalf), Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Chris Cooper), Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role (Jayne Houdyshell), Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role (Condola Rashad), Best Costume Design of a Play (David Zinn), and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jennifer Tipton).

A Doll's House, Part 2 is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Seth A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, JFL Theatricals, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson.

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

