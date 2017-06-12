2017 TONY AWARD Recap: Show By Show Winner's List
Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey hosted THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This was Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. Click here for a full list of winners!
This year marked the 71st anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.
Below, find out how the shows fared in the categories in which they were nominated:
MUSICALS
ANASTASIA
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mary Beth Peil
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho
BANDSTAND: (1 win)
Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler - Winner
Best Orchestrations: Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony
COME FROM AWAY (1 win)
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley
Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley - Winner
Best Choreography: Kelly Devine
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (6 wins)
Best Musical - Winner
Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson - Winner
Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mike Faist
Best Performance by Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones - Winner
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Japhy Weideman
Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif
Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire - Winner
FALSETTOS
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrew Rannells
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Brandon Uranowitz
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Stephanie Block
GROUNDHOG DAY
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Danny Rubin
Best Original Score: Tim Minchin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Andy Karl
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell
Best Direction of a Musical: Matthew Warchus
Best Choreography: Peter Darling and Ellen Kane
HELLO DOLLY (4 wins)
Best Revival of a Musical - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: David Hyde Pierce
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel - Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto - Winner
Best Lighting Design of a Musical:Natasha Katz
Best Direction of a Musical: Jerry Zaks
Best Orchestrations: Larry Hochman
HOLIDAY INN: THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL
Best Choreography: Denis Jones
MISS SAIGON
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eva Noblezada
NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (2 wins)
Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Dave Malloy
Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Josh Groban
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lucas Steele
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien - Winner
Best Costume Design of a Musical: PALOMA Young
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King - Winner
Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin
Best Choreography: Sam Pinkleton
Best Orchestrations: Dave Malloy
WAR PAINT
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christine Ebersole
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Korins
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber
PLAYS
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (1 win)
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Chris Cooper
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf - Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jayne Houdyshell
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Condola Rashad
Best Costume Design of a Play: David Zinn
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jennifer Tipton
Best Direction of a Play: Sam Gold
Arthur Miller's THE PRICE
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Danny DeVito
August Wilson'S JITNEY (1 win)
Best Revival of a Play - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: John Douglas Thompson
Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Gallo
Best Costume Design of a Play: Toni-Leslie James
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox
Best Direction of a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson
HEISENBERG
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt
INDECENT (2 wins)
Best Play
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind - Winner
Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman - Winner
Lillian Hellman'S THE LITTLE FOXES (2 wins)
Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laura Linney
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Richard Thomas
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon - Winner
Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood - Winner
Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Sullivan
OSLO (2 wins)
Best Play - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov - WINNER
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder
Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher
PRESENT LAUGHTER (1 win)
Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline - Winner
Best Costume Design of a Play: Susan Hilferty
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Corey Hawkins
SWEAT
Best Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Michelle Wilson
THE FRONT PAGE
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Douglas W. Schmidt
THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sally Field
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (1 win)
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook - Winner
THE PRESENT
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett
Image courtesy of CBS