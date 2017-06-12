2017 TONY AWARD Recap: Show By Show Winner's List

Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey hosted THE 71st ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 11 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This was Spacey's first time hosting the Tonys. Click here for a full list of winners!

This year marked the 71st anniversary of the TONY Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria's Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.



Below, find out how the shows fared in the categories in which they were nominated:



MUSICALS



ANASTASIA



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mary Beth Peil

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho



BANDSTAND: (1 win)



Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler - Winner

Best Orchestrations: Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony



COME FROM AWAY (1 win)



Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley

Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley - Winner

Best Choreography: Kelly Devine



DEAR EVAN HANSEN (6 wins)



Best Musical - Winner

Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson - Winner

Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt - Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mike Faist

Best Performance by Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones - Winner

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Japhy Weideman

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif

Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire - Winner



FALSETTOS



Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrew Rannells

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Brandon Uranowitz

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Stephanie Block



GROUNDHOG DAY



Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Danny Rubin

Best Original Score: Tim Minchin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Andy Karl

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell

Best Direction of a Musical: Matthew Warchus

Best Choreography: Peter Darling and Ellen Kane



HELLO DOLLY (4 wins)



Best Revival of a Musical - Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: David Hyde Pierce

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler - Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel - Winner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto - Winner

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:Natasha Katz

Best Direction of a Musical: Jerry Zaks

Best Orchestrations: Larry Hochman



HOLIDAY INN: THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL



Best Choreography: Denis Jones



MISS SAIGON



Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eva Noblezada



NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (2 wins)



Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Dave Malloy

Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Josh Groban

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lucas Steele

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien - Winner

Best Costume Design of a Musical: PALOMA Young

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King - Winner

Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin

Best Choreography: Sam Pinkleton

Best Orchestrations: Dave Malloy



WAR PAINT



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christine Ebersole

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Korins

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber



PLAYS



A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (1 win)



Best Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Chris Cooper

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf - Winner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jayne Houdyshell

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Condola Rashad

Best Costume Design of a Play: David Zinn

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jennifer Tipton

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Gold



Arthur Miller's THE PRICE



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Danny DeVito



August Wilson'S JITNEY (1 win)



Best Revival of a Play - Winner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: John Douglas Thompson

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Gallo

Best Costume Design of a Play: Toni-Leslie James

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox

Best Direction of a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson



HEISENBERG



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt



INDECENT (2 wins)



Best Play

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind - Winner

Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman - Winner



Lillian Hellman'S THE LITTLE FOXES (2 wins)



Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laura Linney

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Richard Thomas

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon - Winner

Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood - Winner

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Sullivan



OSLO (2 wins)



Best Play - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov - WINNER

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder

Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher



PRESENT LAUGHTER (1 win)



Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline - Winner

Best Costume Design of a Play: Susan Hilferty



SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION



Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Corey Hawkins



SWEAT



Best Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Michelle Wilson



THE FRONT PAGE



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Douglas W. Schmidt



THE GLASS MENAGERIE



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sally Field



THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (1 win)



Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook - Winner



THE PRESENT



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett

Image courtesy of CBS

Related Articles