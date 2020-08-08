Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wichita Theater Presents TITANIC THE MUSICAL August 13-16

Article Pixel

The theatre has also laid out a health and safety plan for the production.

Aug. 8, 2020  
Wichita Theater Presents TITANIC THE MUSICAL August 13-16

Wichita Theatre is presenting Titanic the Musical, August 13-16. Shows are held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm only, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Titanic is a musical with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone that opened on Broadway in 1997. It swept the 1997 musical Tony Awards winning all five it was nominated for including the award for Best Musical and Best Score (Yeston's second for both).

Tickets:

Adults: $22

Seniors(65+) and Military: $20

Students/Children: $12

Temporary ticket sales and office hours:

Online Sales begin: NOW

Phone sales: 1PM to 4PM Monday - Friday beginning July6th

Box office Sales - Opens August 11 Tuesday - Friday 1PM to 4PM and then Showtimes 1 hour prior)

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/ms-show-1.

Safe Show Plan:

  • Seats are sold by seating time, not reserved seats(limited sales and spacing as per State of Texas guidance)

  • Masks REQUIRED(removing for eating of concessions)

  • Concession orders taken and delivered at seat. You may preorder your concession by clicking HERE!

  • No public meet and greet

  • Temperature check for all cast and patrons

  • Performance exit by rows

  • No gathering in lobbies, please arrive 5 minutes prior to your seating time.


Related Articles View More Wichita Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • 9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!