Wichita Theater Presents TITANIC THE MUSICAL August 13-16

The theatre has also laid out a health and safety plan for the production.

Wichita Theatre is presenting Titanic the Musical, August 13-16. Shows are held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm only, and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Titanic is a musical with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone that opened on Broadway in 1997. It swept the 1997 musical Tony Awards winning all five it was nominated for including the award for Best Musical and Best Score (Yeston's second for both).

Tickets:

Adults: $22

Seniors(65+) and Military: $20

Students/Children: $12

Temporary ticket sales and office hours:

Online Sales begin: NOW

Phone sales: 1PM to 4PM Monday - Friday beginning July6th

Box office Sales - Opens August 11 Tuesday - Friday 1PM to 4PM and then Showtimes 1 hour prior)

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/ms-show-1.

Safe Show Plan:

Seats are sold by seating time, not reserved seats(limited sales and spacing as per State of Texas guidance)

Masks REQUIRED(removing for eating of concessions)

Concession orders taken and delivered at seat. You may preorder your concession by clicking HERE!

No public meet and greet

Temperature check for all cast and patrons

Performance exit by rows

No gathering in lobbies, please arrive 5 minutes prior to your seating time.

