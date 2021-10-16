University of Kansas to Begin Performances of HEAD OVER HEELS This Month

KU Today reports the University of Kansas School of the Arts will begin performances of Head Over Heels on October 22.

According to the Broadway show's licensing page, Head Over Heels is a musical comedy from the creators that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels, based on 'The Arcadia' by Sir Philip Sidney, follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Head Over Heels will run October 22-31. Tickets and information on the University of Kansas production can be found on their website.

You can read the full KU News report here.