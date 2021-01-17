Topeka Symphony Orchestra Says Virtual Concerts Have Become Very Popular

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra says that their online concerts have become very popular amidst the health crisis, KSNT reports.

"You can only have 150 people in the hall, and we have 600 season members," said Bob Keckeisen, executive director and principal percussionist for the orchestra. "So, we've gone with the streaming option and it's been very, very popular and been very successful."

For these virtual performances, people can buy tickets online and stream the concert right at home.

Upcoming concerts are as follows:

Feb. 13, 2021 • 7:30 P.m. - Gems For Orchestra And Cello

Mar. 27, 2021 • 7:30 P.m. - Brilliant Scenes And Songs

April 24, 2021 • 7:30 P.m. - Diamonds In The Sky - Pops

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://topekasymphony.org/concerts-2020-2021-season/.

Read more on KSNT.