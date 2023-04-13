Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Topeka Symphony Orchestra Presents PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE in May

The performance is at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on May 6.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Topeka Symphony Orchestra Presents PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE in May

Topeka Symphony Orchestra will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic American musical Oklahoma! in conjunction with Topeka Civic Theatre.

In this inventive concert performance of the full show, the music and story take center stage as the Topeka Symphony performs the rich orchestral score while actors and singers bring to life the words, songs, and history of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals about love and romance on the Great Plains

Rodgers and Hammerstein - Oklahoma! in Concert
Collaboration with Topeka Civic Theatre

The performance is at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on May 6.




RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in July Photo
RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in July
Experience the thrill of America‘s freedom and the spirit of liberty as the night sky illuminates with dazzling fireworks!
STEPHEN FITE CHILDRENS CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
STEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month
Stephen Fite Children's Concert comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in April. The performance is set for April 26 at 10:15am.
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April Photo
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April
Ballet Midwest Presents Sleeping Beauty at TPAC next month. Performances will run April 15-16.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka Photo
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka
Three of the voices that defined 90s country music – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.

More Hot Stories For You


RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in JulyRED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in July
April 6, 2023

Experience the thrill of America‘s freedom and the spirit of liberty as the night sky illuminates with dazzling fireworks!
STEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next MonthSTEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month
March 27, 2023

Stephen Fite Children's Concert comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in April. The performance is set for April 26 at 10:15am.
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in AprilBallet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April
March 23, 2023

Ballet Midwest Presents Sleeping Beauty at TPAC next month. Performances will run April 15-16.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to TopekaSammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka
March 13, 2023

Three of the voices that defined 90s country music – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This WeekTHE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This Week
March 6, 2023

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is opening Theatre in the Park’s (TIP) 2023 season INDOOR on Friday, March 10.
share