Topeka Symphony Orchestra Presents PEOPLE WILL SAY WE'RE IN LOVE in May
The performance is at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on May 6.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic American musical Oklahoma! in conjunction with Topeka Civic Theatre.
In this inventive concert performance of the full show, the music and story take center stage as the Topeka Symphony performs the rich orchestral score while actors and singers bring to life the words, songs, and history of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals about love and romance on the Great Plains
Rodgers and Hammerstein - Oklahoma! in Concert
Collaboration with Topeka Civic Theatre
